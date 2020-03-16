Home
More Obituaries for Paul NEILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul NEILSON

Paul NEILSON In Memoriam
PAUL NEILSON 25.09.64 - 16.03.14 One beautiful heart shared... Two lives now intertwined So this year P's family and B's family reached out to each other. Lots and lots of sad, happy & healing tears. I believe you did this Paul You knew the time was right You knew that we were ready & you made this happen I just know it was you Thank you Your forever and always Kaz xx We miss you everyday Dad and wish we could still be doing life together. Enjoy the ride! Brodie x and Tylah x



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
