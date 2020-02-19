|
|
GIBSON PAUL Aged 77 Years
Partner of HELEN TOLHURST, father of JONATHAN and CHRISTIAN, husband of the late FRANCES GIBSON. Loved by the GIBSON, TOLHURST and JENNINGS families.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of PAUL's life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 21st February, 2020 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rural Fire Service may be left at the chapel.
A special thank you to Dr Felix Bisterbosch, Dr Woight Janovsky and Dr Jonathan Silla. All the staff of wards 5C and 5D at the Calvary Mater Newcastle, particularly Debbie and Stephen. Thank you to Dr Mark Mather and the staff of the Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020