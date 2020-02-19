Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL GIBSON

Add a Memory
PAUL GIBSON Notice
GIBSON PAUL Aged 77 Years

Partner of HELEN TOLHURST, father of JONATHAN and CHRISTIAN, husband of the late FRANCES GIBSON. Loved by the GIBSON, TOLHURST and JENNINGS families.

Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of PAUL's life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 21st February, 2020 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rural Fire Service may be left at the chapel.

A special thank you to Dr Felix Bisterbosch, Dr Woight Janovsky and Dr Jonathan Silla. All the staff of wards 5C and 5D at the Calvary Mater Newcastle, particularly Debbie and Stephen. Thank you to Dr Mark Mather and the staff of the Mercy Hospice.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -