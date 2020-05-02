Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL FREDERICK DAY

Add a Memory
PAUL FREDERICK DAY Notice
DAY PAUL FREDERICK 'PJ'



Late of Broke

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly

22nd April 2020

Aged 25 years



Dearly loved partner of Renee. Loving father of Levi. Much loved son of Melissa and Michael. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben, Sharna and Drew, and Hannah.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, PJ'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/day-paul from 1.00pm, Tuesday 5th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family - pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -