|
|
DAY PAUL FREDERICK 'PJ'
Late of Broke
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly
22nd April 2020
Aged 25 years
Dearly loved partner of Renee. Loving father of Levi. Much loved son of Melissa and Michael. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben, Sharna and Drew, and Hannah.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, PJ'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/day-paul from 1.00pm, Tuesday 5th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family - pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020