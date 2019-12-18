Home
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Patrick James MCDONALD

Patrick James MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Patrick James Late of Tighes Hill

Passed away

12th December 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved Poppy Pat of April and Peter, Samantha, Dominic, Curtis, Marquise, Tyree, Kyesha, Tristan. Close friend of Kristy Collins, Wayne Woods, Corey, Tyrone and Wyatt. A great mate and drinking buddy to many. A loyal St Johns ambulance volunteer.



The family and friends of Pat are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Thursday 19th December 2019. Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
