|
|
MCDONALD Patrick James Late of Tighes Hill
Passed away
12th December 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved Poppy Pat of April and Peter, Samantha, Dominic, Curtis, Marquise, Tyree, Kyesha, Tristan. Close friend of Kristy Collins, Wayne Woods, Corey, Tyrone and Wyatt. A great mate and drinking buddy to many. A loyal St Johns ambulance volunteer.
The family and friends of Pat are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Thursday 19th December 2019. Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019