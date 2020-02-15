Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Patricia WALL

Patricia WALL Notice
WALL (nee WELSH) Patricia of Bulli, Wollongong

formerly of Newcastle



Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, 7 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother in law of Stuart, Alison and Will. Loving Nanna of Amy, Jay and Angus.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Patricia's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 at 10:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
