|
|
MALAFU Patricia Rena (nee Karu)
Late of Mayfield
Sunrise
7th January, 1953
Sunset
19th February, 2020
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved wife of Nehumi. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Celia, Ofa and Danny, Litia and Ben. Loved nanu of their whanau in Australia and New Zealand.
The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 29th February, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon. Interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
