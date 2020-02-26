Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MALAFU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rena MALAFU


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Rena MALAFU Notice
MALAFU Patricia Rena (nee Karu)

Late of Mayfield

Sunrise

7th January, 1953

Sunset

19th February, 2020

Aged 67 Years



Dearly loved wife of Nehumi. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Celia, Ofa and Danny, Litia and Ben. Loved nanu of their whanau in Australia and New Zealand.



The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Saturday 29th February, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon. Interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -