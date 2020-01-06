Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St,
Wallsend
View Map
PATRICIA OLIVE MARY MILNE

PATRICIA OLIVE MARY MILNE Notice
MILNE (nee Bishell) PATRICIA OLIVE MARY

Late of West Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

4th January 2020

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Reg Milne. Much loved mother of Kim Cook, Shane Milne, and Scott Milne. Loving Nan of Shane and Jade Cook, Peta and William Prigg and all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of PAT are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 8th January 2020, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
