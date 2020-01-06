|
|
MILNE (nee Bishell) PATRICIA OLIVE MARY
Late of West Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
4th January 2020
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Reg Milne. Much loved mother of Kim Cook, Shane Milne, and Scott Milne. Loving Nan of Shane and Jade Cook, Peta and William Prigg and all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of PAT are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 8th January 2020, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
