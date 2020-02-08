|
|
BARRETT Patricia May Formerly of
Gateshead West
Passed away
7th February, 2020
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Baby Frank (dec'd), Daryl, Dareene (dec'd), Vicki, Dwayne, and Keitha. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families.
The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Thursday 13th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020