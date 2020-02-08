Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St.
Wallsend
View Map
Patricia May BARRETT

Patricia May BARRETT Notice
BARRETT Patricia May Formerly of

Gateshead West

Passed away

7th February, 2020

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Baby Frank (dec'd), Daryl, Dareene (dec'd), Vicki, Dwayne, and Keitha. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families.



The family and friends of Patricia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Thursday 13th February, 2020. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
