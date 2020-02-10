Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Macquarie St
Wallsend
Patricia Mary MANNING

Patricia Mary MANNING Notice
MANNING Patricia Mary Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

7th February 2020

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of Bernard (dec'd). A cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bernard and Vicki, Maree and Bernie, Beth and Jim, Sheila and Peter, Mick and Jill, Joseph (dec'd), Sue and Campbell, Lucy and Rod, Margaret and Mick, Mark (dec'd), Kathleen and Kelvin, and Mandy. An adoring Grandma to her 50 plus grandchidlren, and 30 plus great grandchildren. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend to many.



The family and friends of Pat are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Mass to celebrate Pat's life, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Macquarie St Wallsend, on Thursday 13th February 2020, commencing at 11am.



Family would like to sincerely thank Dr Shumack, Margaret, Lyn and all the staff at The Andrew Nash Clinic for the loving care and support of their mother.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
