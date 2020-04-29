|
|
Holz Patricia Mary Late of Eggleton Close Singleton Passed away at her home 18th April 2020 Aged 82 years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec), loving Mother of Paul, Felicity, Bernadette, Faith, Colleen, Gerard, Majella, Virginia, Rosemary and Thomas. Mother-in-law, grandmother & great-grandmother to their families. A sister, sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend. In keeping with current restrictions a private Family Funeral has taken place. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020