Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church
Dunbar Street
Stockton
Patricia Mary CASTLE

Patricia Mary CASTLE Notice
CASTLE (nee Kiem) Patricia Mary 7 January 2020

Aged 73 years

Of Stockton



Dearly loved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and Paul, Dean and Nicole, Gavin and Lisa. Much loved Nanna to her grandchildren. Loved Aunt to the Castle, Carpenter and Gray families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend PATRICIA's Funeral Liturgy to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on TUESDAY 14/1/2020 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
