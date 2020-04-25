Home
Patricia June McKenzie


1930 - 2020
Patricia June McKenzie Notice
McKenzie

Patricia June

25/6/1930  -  9/4/2020

Late of Waratah.

Formerly of Charlestown.

Pat passed away peacefully on her 65th Wedding Anniversary. She was a much loved wife of Bill (dec), sister to Margaret, mother to Margaret, Lisa and Jane, mother-in-law of Michael, Rodney and Andrew;  an adoring and generous grandmother of Callum, Angus and Caitlin and a loving aunty to her nieces, nephews and others. Pat will be greatly missed by the extended Goulder and McKenzie families. 

Privately Cremated 

David Lloyd Funerals

0249570237
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
