|
|
McKenzie
Patricia June
25/6/1930 - 9/4/2020
Late of Waratah.
Formerly of Charlestown.
Pat passed away peacefully on her 65th Wedding Anniversary. She was a much loved wife of Bill (dec), sister to Margaret, mother to Margaret, Lisa and Jane, mother-in-law of Michael, Rodney and Andrew; an adoring and generous grandmother of Callum, Angus and Caitlin and a loving aunty to her nieces, nephews and others. Pat will be greatly missed by the extended Goulder and McKenzie families.
Privately Cremated
David Lloyd Funerals
0249570237
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020