Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Patricia Constance (Pat) ROCK


1936 - 2020
Patricia Constance (Pat) ROCK Notice
ROCK (Fletcher) Patricia Constance (Pat) 29.06.1936 - 04.05.2020



Late of New Lambton, formerly Calgary,Canada.



Dearly loved wife of Ivor (dec.) Loved and loving mother, and mother in law, of David (dec.), Kelly and Paul, and treasured Grandma of Patrick.



Aged 83 years



Privately cremated. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at a later date. Our special thanks go to all at Uniting Lindsay Gardens ACF, Hamilton, for their care over the last four years.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
