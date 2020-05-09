|
|
ROCK (Fletcher) Patricia Constance (Pat) 29.06.1936 - 04.05.2020
Late of New Lambton, formerly Calgary,Canada.
Dearly loved wife of Ivor (dec.) Loved and loving mother, and mother in law, of David (dec.), Kelly and Paul, and treasured Grandma of Patrick.
Aged 83 years
Privately cremated. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at a later date. Our special thanks go to all at Uniting Lindsay Gardens ACF, Hamilton, for their care over the last four years.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020