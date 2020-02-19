Home
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
12 Harris Street
Wallsend
View Map
Patricia BOOTHBY Notice
BOOTHBY Patricia 'June'

Late of Wallsend

Passed away

14th February 2020

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Karlene and John. Loved Nan of Brett and Angela, Scott and Crystal, Greg and Kylie and Brendon Jones. Adored Great Nan to her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



The family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Friday 21st February 2020. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -