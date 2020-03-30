Home
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Fry Bros Chapel
Maitland (Rutherford)
View Map
PATRICIA ARLINE RYAN

PATRICIA ARLINE RYAN Notice
RYAN PATRICIA ARLINE 'Pat'

Aged 87 Years

of Telarah

Dearly loved wife of BILL (dec), stepmother and stepmother in law of SANDRA (dec), Grahame and Barbara Maidens, LORRAINE and Ron Vandenberg, MAREE and Chris Auer. Adored Nan of GILLIAN, BELINDA, MICHAEL, CHRISTOPHER, BRADLEY and partners. Much loved Great Nan of twelve. Loved sister of COLIN BIGNALL, Aunt of Helen, James, Peter and families.

PAT's Service will be held at Fry Bros Chapel, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY 2nd April, 2020 at 1pm for limited family due to current health restrictions.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
