Patricia Anne DANTE

Patricia Anne DANTE Notice
DANTE Patricia Anne 7th April 2020

Late of Merewether West



Dearly loved partner of Muharrem. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paige, Ebonie and Brodie and Trent, Adored grandmother of Jacobi, Oliver, Ashton and Ivy. Much loved daughter of Judith and step dad, Wayne, loved sister of Samantha and Jeff. Patricia will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 50 Years



The private family gathering to Celebrate Patricia's life will be held this Thursday 23rd April at 2.00pm. Your love and care is gratefully appreciated in these difficult circumstances. Family invite you to light a candle and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Patricia's life at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
