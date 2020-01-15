Home
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Owen MCGRATH
Owen James MCGRATH

Owen James MCGRATH Notice
MCGRATH Owen James Passed away

12 January 2020

Late of New Lambton

Heights

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Phillipa, Andrew and Leanne. Adored papa of Hamish McCrindell, Declan and Isaac McGrath.



Owen was a life member of Newcastle Rugby League and Macquarie United Rubgy League Clubs.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend OWEN's funeral service this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 200 Brunker Road Adamstown commencing 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
