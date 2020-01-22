|
|
CAFAGNA (Degrassi) Odilla 14.05.1928 -18.01.2020
Late of Hamilton. Passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved wife of Silvestro (dec.). Much loved mother of Annamaria Barbara, Laura, and Robert. Beloved mother-in-law, Nonna, BizNonna, sister and Aunt.
Reunited with Silvestro. Loved and sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Mass for the Life of Odilla will be held this Tuesday (January 28, 2020) in the Saint Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, 125 Broadmeadow Road, Broadmeadow, commencing at 10:30 am. At the conclusion of the Service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Cemetery.
Thank you to all the staff at Hammondcare Tinonee Gardens for their love and care over the last four years.
In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020