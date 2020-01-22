Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Adamstown
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church
125 Broadmeadow Road
Broadmeadow
Odilla CAFAGNA


1928 - 2020
Odilla CAFAGNA Notice
CAFAGNA (Degrassi) Odilla 14.05.1928 -18.01.2020



Late of Hamilton. Passed away peacefully.



Dearly loved wife of Silvestro (dec.). Much loved mother of Annamaria Barbara, Laura, and Robert. Beloved mother-in-law, Nonna, BizNonna, sister and Aunt.



Reunited with Silvestro. Loved and sadly missed by all who knew her.



Funeral Mass for the Life of Odilla will be held this Tuesday (January 28, 2020) in the Saint Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church, 125 Broadmeadow Road, Broadmeadow, commencing at 10:30 am. At the conclusion of the Service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Cemetery.



Thank you to all the staff at Hammondcare Tinonee Gardens for their love and care over the last four years.

In God's Care



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
