|
|
LAMONT Norman Malcolm 'MAL'
Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2020
Late of Warabrook Baptist Care
Formerly of
Mayfield East
Aged 79 Years
Beloved partner of Tony. Loved brother of Margaret and Judy (dec). Loved uncle of Christopher and Theresa, Martin and Stephanie and their families.Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
In accordance with MAL'S wishes a private service has taken place. A special thanks to all the staff at Warabrook Baptist Care, especially The Memory Unit staff.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020