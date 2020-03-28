Home
Norman Malcolm LAMONT

Norman Malcolm LAMONT Notice
LAMONT Norman Malcolm 'MAL'



Passed away peacefully on

20th March 2020

Late of Warabrook Baptist Care

Formerly of

Mayfield East

Aged 79 Years



Beloved partner of Tony. Loved brother of Margaret and Judy (dec). Loved uncle of Christopher and Theresa, Martin and Stephanie and their families.Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



In accordance with MAL'S wishes a private service has taken place. A special thanks to all the staff at Warabrook Baptist Care, especially The Memory Unit staff.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
