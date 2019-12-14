Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Norma SMITH Notice
SMITH Norma Late of Mount Hutton

and Warners Bay

Passed away

11th December, 2019

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mum & mother-in-law of Julie, Richard & Jenni. Adored Grandma of Bec, Sara, Britt, Kirra & great grandma of 6.



The relatives & friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Monday 16th December, 2019 service commencing at 10.00am.



No flowers

by request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
