|
|
SMITH Norma Late of Mount Hutton
and Warners Bay
Passed away
11th December, 2019
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved mum & mother-in-law of Julie, Richard & Jenni. Adored Grandma of Bec, Sara, Britt, Kirra & great grandma of 6.
The relatives & friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Monday 16th December, 2019 service commencing at 10.00am.
No flowers
by request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019