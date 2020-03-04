Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy(Parking via Henry St)
Belmont
Norma Joan HUNTER


1925 - 2020
Norma Joan HUNTER Notice
HUNTER (Nee: Rodgers) Norma Joan Late of

Nazareth Village

Formerly of

Kotara South

3.11.1925 - 1.3.2020



Dearly loved wife of the late Reginald 'Bert' Hunter. Mother of Lynette, Adele, Doug and Paul. Grandmother of 11 & great grandmother of 16.



Norma's children warmly invite you to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 9th March, 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
