|
|
HUNTER (Nee: Rodgers) Norma Joan Late of
Nazareth Village
Formerly of
Kotara South
3.11.1925 - 1.3.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Reginald 'Bert' Hunter. Mother of Lynette, Adele, Doug and Paul. Grandmother of 11 & great grandmother of 16.
Norma's children warmly invite you to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 9th March, 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020