ROBERTSON Norma Jean Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
8th March 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis (dec'd), Betty and Phillip, Gary and Judy, David and Sue-Ellen, Lynette and Bruce. A cherished Grandma and Nan to her 12 grandchildren, and Ma to her 2.5 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 13th March 2020, service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020