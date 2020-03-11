Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St)
View Map
Norma Jean ROBERTSON

Norma Jean ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Norma Jean Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

8th March 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec'd). A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janis (dec'd), Betty and Phillip, Gary and Judy, David and Sue-Ellen, Lynette and Bruce. A cherished Grandma and Nan to her 12 grandchildren, and Ma to her 2.5 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 13th March 2020, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
