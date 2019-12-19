Home
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Anglican Church
High Street
Singleton
HEUSTON Norma Avis Late of Mercy Nursing Home passed away 16th December 2019 Aged 90 years Loving wife of Keith (dec), loved mother of Shirley, John, Ray and Brian. Mother-in-law, grand- mother and great grandmother to their families, a loved sister to Don Nichols and Beth Stephens. Family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street Singleton, Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 10.30am followed by a private family burial. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
