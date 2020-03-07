|
|
HENDERSON NORMA Late of
Scenic Lodge
Formerly of
Hamilton
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved wife of Albert(dec'd). Much loved mother of Ian and Lesley(both dec'd). Adored Nanny of Kristy and Nathan and great Nanny of Cooper, Tyler, Hunter and Fletcher. Cherished sister of Valda, Unna and Cecilia. Dear friend of Chris and Diana Hutchison.
Relatives and friends of NORMA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Scots Kirk, Tudor St, Hamilton on MONDAY 9th March 2020 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020