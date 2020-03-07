Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Scots Kirk
Tudor St
Hamilton
View Map
NORMA HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON NORMA Late of

Scenic Lodge

Formerly of

Hamilton

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of Albert(dec'd). Much loved mother of Ian and Lesley(both dec'd). Adored Nanny of Kristy and Nathan and great Nanny of Cooper, Tyler, Hunter and Fletcher. Cherished sister of Valda, Unna and Cecilia. Dear friend of Chris and Diana Hutchison.



Relatives and friends of NORMA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Scots Kirk, Tudor St, Hamilton on MONDAY 9th March 2020 commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
