More Obituaries for Norma MCFADYEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Elizabeth MCFADYEN

Norma Elizabeth MCFADYEN Notice
McFADYEN Norma Elizabeth Passed away 24.3.2020 Aged 80 years Late of Raymond Terrace Formerly of Beresfield Beloved wife of BILL (dec), Loving mother and mother-in-law of DAVID & LYN. Much loved grandmother to JAMIE, KIM, BELINDA & JONATHON and great grandmother of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the MUNCASTER and McFADYEN Families. Relatives and friends of NORMA are respectfully advised her private cremation has taken place. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
