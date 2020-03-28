|
McFADYEN Norma Elizabeth Passed away 24.3.2020 Aged 80 years Late of Raymond Terrace Formerly of Beresfield Beloved wife of BILL (dec), Loving mother and mother-in-law of DAVID & LYN. Much loved grandmother to JAMIE, KIM, BELINDA & JONATHON and great grandmother of their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the MUNCASTER and McFADYEN Families. Relatives and friends of NORMA are respectfully advised her private cremation has taken place. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020