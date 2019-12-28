Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
NORMA ADELE JEFFRIES Notice
JEFFRIES NORMA ADELE nee Land

Late of

St Francis Village

Eleebana

Formerly of

Merewether

Passed peacefully

Aged 86 years



Adored wife of the late Eric Jeffries. Loved mother of Denise, Grahame, Peter, Anne and Eric. Loving nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 3rd January 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to Dementia Support Australia.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
