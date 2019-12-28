|
JEFFRIES NORMA ADELE nee Land
Late of
St Francis Village
Eleebana
Formerly of
Merewether
Passed peacefully
Aged 86 years
Adored wife of the late Eric Jeffries. Loved mother of Denise, Grahame, Peter, Anne and Eric. Loving nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends of Norma are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 3rd January 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to Dementia Support Australia.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019