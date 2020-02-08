|
TYBORSKI Norbert Felix Aged 84 Years
of Beresfield
Much loved husband of BARBARA. Devoted father and father in law of SYLVIA and GLEN, CONNIE and ANDREW. Loved Opi of his grandchildren TAHNEE, JAKE, COREY, JAMES and DANIEL and great grandchildren JAX and ZARLIE. Brother to many and brother in law of JURGEN and WENDY.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 14th February, 2020 at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020