James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
NOLA MARIE WILLIAMS

NOLA MARIE WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS (Formerly QUINN) NOLA MARIE Late of BaptistCare

Formerly of

Elermore Vale

Aged 89 Years



Cherished wife of David(dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lawrence(dec'd), Christine and Greg, Michael and Debbie, Tim and Libby, Leonie and Bruce, Glenis and Jeff. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to their families.



Relatives and friends of NOLA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 18th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
