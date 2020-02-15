|
|
WILLIAMS (Formerly QUINN) NOLA MARIE Late of BaptistCare
Formerly of
Elermore Vale
Aged 89 Years
Cherished wife of David(dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lawrence(dec'd), Christine and Greg, Michael and Debbie, Tim and Libby, Leonie and Bruce, Glenis and Jeff. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to their families.
Relatives and friends of NOLA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 18th February 2020 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020