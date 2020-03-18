Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St.
Wallsend
View Map
Nola Harriet BUCKLEY

Nola Harriet BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY Nola Harriet Late of

Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth

Formerly Heatherbrae

Passed away

13th March 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Sam. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Daphne, Kim and Bruce, Debbie and John. Loved nan, special nanny, sister, sister-in-law, step-mother and aunt to her families.



The family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Thursday 19th March 2020. Service commencing at 12.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
