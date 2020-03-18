|
|
BUCKLEY Nola Harriet Late of
Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth
Formerly Heatherbrae
Passed away
13th March 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of Sam. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Daphne, Kim and Bruce, Debbie and John. Loved nan, special nanny, sister, sister-in-law, step-mother and aunt to her families.
The family and friends of Nola are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Thursday 19th March 2020. Service commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020