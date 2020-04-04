|
CARTWRIGHT (Nee: Ayliffe) Nola Late of Booragul
Formerly of Seahampton
Passed peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
2nd April, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Ray. Much loved mother of Lyle, Janelle, Julieanne, Raylen, Darren, Christopher, Kathryn, Daniel, and Geoff. Cherished mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of her family.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Nola's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 commencing at 9.30am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/cartwright-nola/
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Nola's Life with her much loved family and friends.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020