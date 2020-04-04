Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
pettigrew.com.au/cartwright-nola/
CARTWRIGHT (Nee: Ayliffe) Nola Late of Booragul

Formerly of Seahampton

Passed peacefully at home

surrounded by her loving family

2nd April, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Ray. Much loved mother of Lyle, Janelle, Julieanne, Raylen, Darren, Christopher, Kathryn, Daniel, and Geoff. Cherished mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of her family.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Nola's service will be by invitation. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 commencing at 9.30am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/cartwright-nola/



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Nola's Life with her much loved family and friends.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
