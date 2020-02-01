|
|
BEACHER (nee COTTERILL) NOELENE Passed away
peacefully
28th January 2020
Late of
Newcastle East
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of KEVIN. Much loved mother and mother in law of WARREN and MICHELLE, LES and WENDY, JENNIFER and MICHAEL. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The relatives and friends of NOELENE are invited to attend her funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 6th February 2020 at 10am.
A special thank you to the staff of HammondCare Cardiff for the wonderful care shown to NOELENE and her family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020