ROLSTON Noel Christian 20th January 2020
Of Fern Bay
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Liz, Debbie (dec), Shane and Tony. Loved pop of Kylie and Glenn, Luke and Tegan, Emma and Neil, Alise and Nathan and great-poppy of Chace, Hallie and Thomas.
Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Noel's Funeral to be held in Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on Friday, 24/1/20 Service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020