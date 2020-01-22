Home
Services
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Wescott Chapel
Fullerton Street
Stockton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel ROLSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Christian ROLSTON

Add a Memory
Noel Christian ROLSTON Notice
ROLSTON Noel Christian 20th January 2020

Of Fern Bay

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Liz, Debbie (dec), Shane and Tony. Loved pop of Kylie and Glenn, Luke and Tegan, Emma and Neil, Alise and Nathan and great-poppy of Chace, Hallie and Thomas.

Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Noel's Funeral to be held in Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on Friday, 24/1/20 Service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -