COLEMAN (nee Loades) NITA
Late of Merewether
Passed away
21st December 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Coleman. Much loved mother of Ken, Lyn, and Julie. Loving Nana of Lee, Dean (dec'd), Callie, Chris, Sarah, Hannah, Mathew, and Melissa. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of NITA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 30th December 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019