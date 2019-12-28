Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
NITA COLEMAN

NITA COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN (nee Loades) NITA

Late of Merewether

Passed away

21st December 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Coleman. Much loved mother of Ken, Lyn, and Julie. Loving Nana of Lee, Dean (dec'd), Callie, Chris, Sarah, Hannah, Mathew, and Melissa. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of NITA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 30th December 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
