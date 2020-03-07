Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
NEVILLE KENNETH MARTIN

NEVILLE KENNETH MARTIN Notice
MARTIN NEVILLE KENNETH

Late of Adamstown Heights,

Formerly of Swansea

Passed away peacefully

2nd March 2020

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Chris, Allison and John, and Sharyn. Loving Papa of Alex, Brendan, and Steph. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of NEV are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 11th March 2020, commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
