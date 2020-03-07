|
|
MARTIN NEVILLE KENNETH
Late of Adamstown Heights,
Formerly of Swansea
Passed away peacefully
2nd March 2020
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bronwyn and Chris, Allison and John, and Sharyn. Loving Papa of Alex, Brendan, and Steph. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of NEV are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 11th March 2020, commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020