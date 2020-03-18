Home
Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville COOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Joseph COOLEY

Add a Memory
Neville Joseph COOLEY Notice
COOLEY Neville Joseph Aged 89 Years

of Karuah

Cherished husband of JOAN. Adored father and father in law of CHRISTINE and BARRY (dec), WILMA and BRIAN, JUDITH and BOB, PAULINE and JOHN. Much loved Pop and Poppy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved brother and brother in law of JOYCE (dec), MARJORIE and ALLAN (dec) and BARBARA (dec). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 20th March, 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -