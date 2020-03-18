|
COOLEY Neville Joseph Aged 89 Years
of Karuah
Cherished husband of JOAN. Adored father and father in law of CHRISTINE and BARRY (dec), WILMA and BRIAN, JUDITH and BOB, PAULINE and JOHN. Much loved Pop and Poppy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved brother and brother in law of JOYCE (dec), MARJORIE and ALLAN (dec) and BARBARA (dec). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY, 20th March, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020