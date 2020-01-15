|
|
TOMLIN Neville John 'BILL'
Aged 80 Years
of Lochinvar
Much loved husband of PAM, father of KATHRYN, LYNDA, GLENN (dec), FIONA and KYLIE. Loved Pops of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of his extended family. Mate of BENSON.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BILL's life at Club Maitland City, Arthur St, Rutherford on THURSDAY, 16th January, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the club.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020