Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Club Maitland City
Arthur St
Rutherford
Neville John TOMLIN

Neville John TOMLIN Notice
TOMLIN Neville John 'BILL'

Aged 80 Years

of Lochinvar

Much loved husband of PAM, father of KATHRYN, LYNDA, GLENN (dec), FIONA and KYLIE. Loved Pops of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of his extended family. Mate of BENSON.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of BILL's life at Club Maitland City, Arthur St, Rutherford on THURSDAY, 16th January, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the club.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
