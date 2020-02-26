|
|
HOWARD NEVILLE JOHN 'NEV'
Passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2020
Late of Tinonee Gardens Waratah
Formerly of
Kotara South
Aged 91 years
Loved husband of Marie (dec'd). Loving father and father in law of Gary and Anne, Lynette, Judi and Greg, Jeff and Jo. Cherished by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of NEVILLE'S Life on THURSDAY, 27th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020