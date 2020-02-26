Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Chapel
Blackall Street
Broadmeadow
View Map
NEVILLE JOHN HOWARD Notice
HOWARD NEVILLE JOHN 'NEV'

Passed away peacefully on

23rd February 2020

Late of Tinonee Gardens Waratah

Formerly of

Kotara South

Aged 91 years



Loved husband of Marie (dec'd). Loving father and father in law of Gary and Anne, Lynette, Judi and Greg, Jeff and Jo. Cherished by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of NEVILLE'S Life on THURSDAY, 27th February 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
