|
|
EDWARDS Neville Gordon Late of Speers Point
Passed away at home
15th March, 2020
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved husband of Judith. Much loved father & father-in-law of Allan & Sharon, and Bruce. Loved and adored Pop of Peter, Jodi, Andrew and their partners. Proud great Pop of Sarah, Emily, Courtney, and Riley. Loved brother of Dorothy brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Neville are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020