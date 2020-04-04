Home
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
4:30 PM
pettigrew.com.au/nelson-allen
Nelson Hayden ALLEN

Nelson Hayden ALLEN Notice
ALLEN OAM. JP. Nelson Hayden Lodge No: 243

Late of West Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

2nd April, 2020

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Annette, Trevor & Louise, Ross, and formerly Kathryn. Loved and adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Good mate to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family & friends at this time, Nelson's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Tuesday 7th April, 2020 commencing at 4.30pm. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/nelson-allen/



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Nelson's Life with his family and friends.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
