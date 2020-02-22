|
|
BLACK (nee Stockwell) NELL JOAN
Late of Belmont,
Formerly of Cessnock
Passed away 21st February 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Herb. Adored mother of Dean and loving mother-in-law of Jean. Loving grandmother (Mumma) to Troy and Chantelle, Larissa and great grandmother to Jase, and Heath. Adored sister to Doris (dec'd), Grace (dec'd), Jesse (dec'd) and Bill Stockwell and sister-in-law to Betty. Aunt, cousin and friend to many.
The Family and Friends of NELL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 25th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.
A big thank you to the staff at Whiddon Group Redhead for their loving care.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020