Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NELL BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELL JOAN BLACK

Add a Memory
NELL JOAN BLACK Notice
BLACK (nee Stockwell) NELL JOAN

Late of Belmont,

Formerly of Cessnock

Passed away 21st February 2020

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Herb. Adored mother of Dean and loving mother-in-law of Jean. Loving grandmother (Mumma) to Troy and Chantelle, Larissa and great grandmother to Jase, and Heath. Adored sister to Doris (dec'd), Grace (dec'd), Jesse (dec'd) and Bill Stockwell and sister-in-law to Betty. Aunt, cousin and friend to many.



The Family and Friends of NELL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Tuesday 25th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.



A big thank you to the staff at Whiddon Group Redhead for their loving care.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NELL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -