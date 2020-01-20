Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
The Newcastle Club
40 Newcomen St
Newcastle
NANETTE NOELLE ATTWATER


1937 - 2020
NANETTE NOELLE ATTWATER Notice
ATTWATER (nee Pye) NANETTE NOELLE



14/1/1937 - 17/1/2020



Dearly loved wife of John. Devoted mother of Jane and Fiona and mother-in-law to Greg. Proudest Momma to Amos and Toby.



We would like you to join us on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 2.00pm for a Memorial Service to be held at The Newcastle Club, 40 Newcomen St, Newcastle to say goodbye to NAN.



In lieu of flowers NAN would like donations to 'Assistance Dogs Australia' which may be made at the Service.



'NOW WITH OUR PRECIOUS FIONA'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
