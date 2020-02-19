|
|
BELL NANENE
Late of Eleebana
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
17th February 2020
Aged 61 years
Dearly loved partner of the late Gerry Kelly. Much loved step-mother of Adrian and Rebecca, Shannon and Caitlyn. Loving Gran of Jayden, and Ethan. Loved daughter of Lola and Tom (dec'd) and good friend to many.
The Family and Friends of NANENE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 21st February 2020, Service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020