Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
NANENE BELL

NANENE BELL Notice
BELL NANENE

Late of Eleebana

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

17th February 2020

Aged 61 years



Dearly loved partner of the late Gerry Kelly. Much loved step-mother of Adrian and Rebecca, Shannon and Caitlyn. Loving Gran of Jayden, and Ethan. Loved daughter of Lola and Tom (dec'd) and good friend to many.



The Family and Friends of NANENE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 21st February 2020, Service commencing at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
