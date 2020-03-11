|
|
DICKSON NANCY MAUDE Late of
Waterview Aged Care
formerly of
Speers Point
Aged 95 Years
Beloved wife of Douglas Dickson and Jack Doherty (both dec). Loving mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother of Christine, Michael, Paul, Kathleen and their families. Sadly missed by the Slade, Doherty and Dickson families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that in accordance with NANCY'S wishes a private funeral service and cremation has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020