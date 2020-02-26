Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Dr
Beresfield
Myra Mable GEE

Myra Mable GEE Notice
GEE Myra Mable Late of Buchanan

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

20th February, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late 'Fred' Gee. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian, Myrtle & Warren, Leanne and David, Narelle and Stephen. Loved and adored Nan & Gran of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Myra are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this Friday 28th February, 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Myra, donations to 'Calvary Mater Hospice' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
