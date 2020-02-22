|
|
SIVYER Myee Merle O.A.M
Aged 94 Years
formerly of
East Maitland
Beloved wife of the late LEON SIVYER. Cherished mother and mother in law of GREG and KAREN, MICHELLE and KEVIN, BRADLEY (dec), DEIDRE and IAN. Loved sister, sister in law and aunty. Adored Gran and Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the SIVYER and ROACH families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 27th February, 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020