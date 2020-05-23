Home
Murray William Moffitt TICKLE


1924 - 2020
Murray William Moffitt TICKLE Notice
TICKLE Murray William Moffitt Late of Fennell Bay

28.10.1924

- 16.05.2020

Aged 95 years



Loving husband of Meg (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and David, Louise, Carol, Jamie and Julie. Beloved Pa of Jonathan, William and Emily. Dearly loved son of Dulcie and Henry (both dec'd). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Mollie and Nev (dec'd), Ray and Gwen (dec'd),Geoff and Anne (both dec'd), Robin (dec'd) and Carolyn, Jan and John (dec'd). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.



A private family service has taken place.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
