|
|
TICKLE Murray William Moffitt Late of Fennell Bay
28.10.1924
- 16.05.2020
Aged 95 years
Loving husband of Meg (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and David, Louise, Carol, Jamie and Julie. Beloved Pa of Jonathan, William and Emily. Dearly loved son of Dulcie and Henry (both dec'd). Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Mollie and Nev (dec'd), Ray and Gwen (dec'd),Geoff and Anne (both dec'd), Robin (dec'd) and Carolyn, Jan and John (dec'd). Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
A private family service has taken place.
