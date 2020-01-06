|
|
GRAHAM Dr MORRIS 8.9.1926 - 3.1.2020
Late of Rutherford
Formerly of
Georgetown
Dearly loved husband of LAUREL and formerly of LOIS. Devoted father of JAMES (dec'd), PAM (dec'd), TONY, BRENDAN (dec'd), JANET (dec'd), and JUDI, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, and uncle. Loving brother and brother in law of ROY (dec'd) and MARGARET, JANET and MAX.
Member of Newcastle Retired Lecturers Association, Neighbourhood Watch, long serving member of the ALP and long time correspondent to Newcastle Herald and Sydney Morning Herald.
Family and friends of MORRIS are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 10th January 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020