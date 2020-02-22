Home
Services
Berry Funeral Directors
198-204 Magill Road
Norwood, South Australia 5067
1800 222 210
Resources
More Obituaries for Moria OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moria Doreen OLIVER

Add a Memory
Moria Doreen OLIVER Notice
Oliver, Moira Doreen Formerly of Adamstown Heights, Newcastle, NSW. Passed away peacefully in Adelaide on February 6, 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John and Robyn, and David. Cherished Nanna of Mitchell and Liv, Ashley and Brad, Claire and Jarrad. Great-Nanna of Annabel, Rupert and Lily. Much loved and will be dearly missed Special thanks to all of the staff at Fullarton Lutheran Homes and Doctor Sean Taylor for their care and support of Moira. A private Service has been held. CHARLES BERRY & SON Norwood 1800 222 210
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -