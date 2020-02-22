|
Oliver, Moira Doreen Formerly of Adamstown Heights, Newcastle, NSW. Passed away peacefully in Adelaide on February 6, 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John and Robyn, and David. Cherished Nanna of Mitchell and Liv, Ashley and Brad, Claire and Jarrad. Great-Nanna of Annabel, Rupert and Lily. Much loved and will be dearly missed Special thanks to all of the staff at Fullarton Lutheran Homes and Doctor Sean Taylor for their care and support of Moira. A private Service has been held. CHARLES BERRY & SON Norwood 1800 222 210
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020