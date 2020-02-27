|
|
WARD MOIRA JANECE 'BILLIE'
She grew her wings
26th February 2020
Late of
Uniting Care,
Garden Suburb
Formerly of
Charlestown
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of GEORGE (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of LEE and ROSS. Devoted Mama of JORDAN, SAMANTHA, and ELIZA.
The relatives and friends of MOIRA 'BILLIE' are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this SATURDAY 29th February 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2020