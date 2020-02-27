Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
MOIRA JANECE WARD Notice
WARD MOIRA JANECE 'BILLIE'

She grew her wings

26th February 2020

Late of

Uniting Care,

Garden Suburb

Formerly of

Charlestown

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of GEORGE (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of LEE and ROSS. Devoted Mama of JORDAN, SAMANTHA, and ELIZA.



The relatives and friends of MOIRA 'BILLIE' are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this SATURDAY 29th February 2020 at 10am.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
