CHAPMAN Miriam Jane Late of Georgetown
Passed peacefully
29th December, 2019
Aged 102 Years
Dearly loved wife of Patrick (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin Newton, Daphne and Geoff Kelly (both dec'd), Lillian and Reginald Moroney, Patricia and Max Reading, Barbara and Douglas Linsley. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families.
The relatives and friends of Miriam are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Cnr Steel and Lindsay Streets, Hamilton, this Friday 3rd January, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.
Miriam's family would like to thank the Managament and the wonderful staff of Mayfield Aged Care Facility (East Wing) for the love and care given to Miriam during her stay and illness.
Those who are loved never go away. They walk beside you every day.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020