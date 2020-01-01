Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Cnr Steel and Lindsay Streets
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Jane CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Miriam Jane CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Miriam Jane Late of Georgetown

Passed peacefully

29th December, 2019

Aged 102 Years



Dearly loved wife of Patrick (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin Newton, Daphne and Geoff Kelly (both dec'd), Lillian and Reginald Moroney, Patricia and Max Reading, Barbara and Douglas Linsley. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families.



The relatives and friends of Miriam are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Cnr Steel and Lindsay Streets, Hamilton, this Friday 3rd January, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.



Miriam's family would like to thank the Managament and the wonderful staff of Mayfield Aged Care Facility (East Wing) for the love and care given to Miriam during her stay and illness.



Those who are loved never go away. They walk beside you every day.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -